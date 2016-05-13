Princess Charlene on the 'Terrible Twos' with Twins: 'I'm Preparing Myself'

Princess Charlene is getting ready for toddlerhood – times two.

The royal mom of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella was in Los Angeles on Thursday for the U.S. launch of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, where she spoke about her children.

“I’m hearing about the terrible twos now that they’re 18 months,” she told television personality Mary Hart at the Blue Ribbon of the Music Center luncheon. “I’m preparing myself for this.”

The launch, which earlier saw her jump in the pool with former Olympic diving champ Greg Louganis to promote water safety for children, took her away from her kids and husband Prince Albert, whom she said she “misses terribly.”

“For now, I’m a full time mom,” she said. “I don’t know how long that will be for. But yes, it is quite a difficult situation in comparison to the normal folk. We do have responsibilities and duties, and of course my son and my daughter are born into our responsibility. So it’s quite something for me to accept that and to educate them, she explained to Hart.

Her Serene Highness, 38, looking regal in a tea-length, cap-sleeved white dress, also revealed a bit about her royal twins.

“They’re very similar, but quite different,” she said. “It’s interesting to see the development just over the months.” And who changes the diapers at home?

“It’s a marathon!” she said with a smile.

So at what point do Mom and Dad plan to share with their toddlers that they are the crown prince and princess?

Charlene quickly replied to Hart with a giggle, “They already know that. Jacques had his first kiss at 16 months with a crush and Gabriella is just fabulous.”