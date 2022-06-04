"Complying with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days," Monaco's Palace confirms in a statement to PEOPLE

Princess Charlene of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Not a Source of Concern'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CHRISTIAN BRUNA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12962458p) Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 29 May 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco, Monte Carlo - 29 May 2022

Monaco's Princess Charlene has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday, Monaco's Palace confirms that the Princess, 44, "presenting some symptoms has tested positive" through a screening test. "Complying with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days."

"The state of her health is not a source of concern," the statement translated from French reassures.

The Princess was last seen in public a week ago at the running of the Monaco Grand Prix. Due to her isolation, the Princess will not attend the Riviera Water Bike Challenge sponsored by her charity Foundation, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Her husband Prince Albert has tested positive for the coronavirus twice. He was among the first world figures to announce they had contracted the virus in March 2020.

In April of this year, he tested positive for a second time and remained in isolation briefly.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques attend the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy Prince's Palace

Charlene's health has been a matter of great concern in the last year. She first became ill while in South Africa in May 2021 for what was planned as a brief 10-day visit to her home country.

However, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded her for six months while a series of painful corrective surgeries, a relapse, and subsequent treatment delayed her final return until March.