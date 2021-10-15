Princess Charlene, After Five Months Apart from Kids, Says in New Interview She 'Can't Wait' for Reunion

"I'm well, I'm feeling much stronger," said the princess, who has been grounded in South Africa following a series of health issues

HSH Princess Charlène of Monaco and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Princess Charlene is anxious to reunite with her children.

Charlene, who has been recuperating in South Africa following ear, nose and throat surgery while her kids and husband Prince Albert remain in Monaco, told local media on Friday that she "can't wait" to see her 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

In an interview shared on her Instagram, the 43-year old royal discussed her desire to return to Monaco. Speaking prior to her "final surgery" last week, she explains that her health is continuing to improve.

"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she said. "I was unwell at the time. I had an infection which was addressed immediately. Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa."

Reassuring listeners that her health was improving, she continued, "I had my one procedure which was very successful. I'm well, I'm feeling much stronger. I've one more procedure, then I can't wait to get home to my children, who I miss terribly. I think if there is any mother out there that has been separated from her children for months, [she] would feel the same way I feel."

Sources tell PEOPLE that her most recent surgery was performed October 8 and that it "went well."

In the interview, Zimbabwe-born Princess Charlene restates her intention to return to South Africa and again participate in her foundation's anti-rhino poaching efforts.

"I'm determined to come back to the KwaZulu-Natal region and continue the work I have set out to do, as I have done in other countries of Africa and in South Africa," she said. "We save lives, and right now we have a species that is on the verge of extinction. I cannot sit back and let this happen."