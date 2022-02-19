Princess Charlene is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical"

Princess Charlene Is 'Much Better' amid Recovery, Says Prince Albert: 'I Hope She Will Be Back Soon'

Progress concerning Princess Charlene's ongoing recovery continues to be encouraging.

Speaking to local newspaper Monaco-Matin on Thursday, Prince Albert provided a brief update on his wife, saying, "Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon."

The prince's remark comes three weeks after the most recent palace update, which described her recovery as "continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way." That statement, however, also stated her stay in a clinic would "still take several weeks."

Princess Charlene, who celebrated her 44th birthday in January, is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," Prince Albert told PEOPLE exclusively in November.

Princess Charlene of Monaco Princess Charlene | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After landing in South Africa last May for what was planned as a brief 10-day visit in her home country, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded her for six months. A series of painful corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse postponed her return to Monaco until early November to reunite with her husband and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Upon her return, however, the princess exhibited signs of both emotional and physical exhaustion and in consultation with her doctors and family members, she decided to seek medical assistance. It was clear "she was unwell and felt uncomfortable" a palace source explains.

For numerous reasons, it was determined a facility outside Monaco was preferential. Seeking treatment "elsewhere in Europe" was a solution that the princess already favored, Albert said. Reports speculate the clinic she chose is located in Switzerland.

Albert described Charlene's decision as a voluntary choice. "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment," he told PEOPLE in November.

In December, the palace shared that "it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery."