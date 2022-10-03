Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Surprise Visit to Fashion Week to Support Engagement Dress Designer

Princess Charlene of Monaco returned to the front row at Paris Fashion Week.

Making her first public appearance in the French capital in nearly four years, Princess Charlene was a surprise guest at the Akris show on Saturday evening. The royal posed beside the Palais de Tokyo's reflecting pool before taking her front row seat alongside the runway for the collection, shown outdoors at the museum complex.

A longtime devotee of the house, Princess Charlene wore a dark blue jacket and matching trousers from the brand's spring-summer 2023 collection that was inspired by a 1990s design. She closely watched the show, which marked 100 years since the house's founding in 1922 by Swiss designer Alice-Kreimler Scoch.

The anniversary collection combined new looks with a centennial retrospective.

On Sunday morning, Charlene posted a photo of herself and designer Albert Kreimler on her personal Instagram page.

"Thank you Albert," she wrote to Kriemler, grandson of the house's founder, "for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection."

Princess Charlene's history with the brand includes some major moments. She wore an Akris original — a backless pale green halter dress — for her 2010 engagement announcement to Prince Albert.

She opted for the brand again when she appeared on the red carpet at the 2012 Academy Awards. Charlene first attended an Akris show in Paris in 2011.

Princess Charlene. Julien Hekimian/Getty

Princess Charlene is already passing on her admiration for fashion to her daughter, Princess Gabriella. In May, the princess shared a candid photo of her and her daughter getting ready for a glamorous event together during Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, of which Charlene is a patron.

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We're looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards," Charlene captioned the photo on Instagram.

In the sweet shot, 7-year-old Gabriella sports a floral pattern dress and sits on her mother's lap as Charlene wraps her arms around her daughter. Princess Charlene gives a serene smile in a champagne gown with sheer sleeves.