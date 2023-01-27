Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition

Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on January 27, 2023 11:30 AM
Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty

With Prince Albert diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, Princess Charlene led the traditional boat burning ritual commemorating Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote, with her children.

Dressed in a brown coat and matching suit, Princess Charlene — who celebrated her 45th birthday this week — greeted locals before leading 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella into a chapel, where they attended a brief service prior to the traditional reenactment and bonfire lighting.

Princess Gabriella, dressed in pink, and Prince Jacques need little help using their red and white torches to light the bonfire, which consumed a full-sized model of the boat that carried St. Devote to Monaco's shores. The twins showed off their close bond, hugging each other and playing as the fire grew.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Both Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques seemed especially delighted by the ceremony's latest addition: an 8-minute drone show presenting the saint's story in the sky. Images included a map of Corsica and a depiction of the chapel dedicated to St. Devote.

According to legend, in the 4th century, the Corsican-born Devota was arrested and killed for her Christian faith. After retrieving her body, Corsican villagers set it adrift on a boat. The boat was believed to have been led through the storm by a dove, coming to land in Monaco's Port Hercule, where the chapel stands in the saint's honor.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Later, a thief tried to steal St. Devote's relics. He was caught before he could escape and his boat was burned, inspiring the bonfire.

The saint herself, the tale continues, miraculously reappeared to the citizens in the 16th century, before an onslaught from Genoese troops. Devote, the faithful believe, protected the Principality during the six-month siege, her presence bringing victory to Lucien Grimaldi, Lord of Monaco.

There is one other role related to Saint Devote which ties her to Princess Charlene.

In Monaco, it is customary for brides to visit her chapel after their marriage and offer their wedding bouquets. Following her July 2011 religious ceremony, Princess Charlene — accompanied by Prince Albert — came to present her bouquet of orchids, gardenia and lilies of the valley. The couple found the chapel lined with floral arrangements representing Monaco and Charlene's home country of South Africa motifs as a singer and guitarist performed a ballad. Princess Charlene began to openly cry in front of the cameras.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The lighting of the boat has been a tradition maintained by Monaco's royal family since the 19th century. It marks the beginning of a two-day celebration, which continued Friday with a cathedral mass and a palace courtyard ceremony.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco
David Niviere/ PLS Pool/Getty

Prince Albert sported a face mask as he made his first appearance since announcing his third coronavirus diagnosis alongside his wife and their two children on the palace balcony.

