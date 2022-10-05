Princess Charlene of Monaco Sits Front Row at Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week

Princess Charlene's support of the show marked her second attendance at a Paris Fashion Week event in recent days

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 10:26 AM
Charlene Princess of Monaco heads to the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show
Photo: HSH Princess Charlene Instagram

Princess Charlene of Monaco is enjoying the world's fashion capital!

The royal, 44, attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, arriving in a stylish gray plaid blazer, white button-down top, black pants and coordinating booties. The Princess completed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings, plus oversized sunglasses.

"Good to be back in Paris again !" she captioned an Instagram snap of herself in the backseat of a car.

Making the most of her first public trip to the French capital in nearly four years, Princess Charlene sat front row at the exclusive event beside LVMH CEO and chairman Bernard Arnault, and not far from Jennifer Connelly, Cynthia Erivo and Janet Jackson.

Charlene Princess of Monaco and Bernard Arnault attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The royal mom of two's appearance marks her second attendance at a Paris Fashion Week presentation this year. Over the weekend, the royal was a surprise guest at the Akris show Saturday. Princess Charlene posed beside the Palais de Tokyo's reflecting pool before taking her front row seat alongside the runway, shown outdoors at the museum complex.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A longtime fan of the brand, Princess Charlene wore a dark blue jacket and matching trousers from Akris' spring-summer 2023 collection inspired by a 1990s design. She closely watched the show, which marked 100 years since the house's founding in 1922 by Swiss designer Alice-Kreimler Scoch.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Princess Charlene. Julien Hekimian/Getty

The anniversary collection combined new looks with a centennial retrospective.

On Sunday morning, Charlene posted a photo of herself and designer Albert Kreimler on her personal Instagram page.

"Thank you Albert," she wrote to Kriemler, grandson of the house's founder, "for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection."

A label close to her heart, the former Olympic swimmer wore an Akris original — a backless pale green halter dress — for her 2010 engagement announcement to Prince Albert. Princess Charlene reached for Akris again to dazzle on the red carpet at the 2012 Academy Awards.

Related Articles
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Surprise Visit to Fashion Week to Support Engagement Dress Designer
Paris, FRANCE - Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Pictured: Leslie Mann BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Leslie Mann Makes a Splash at Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Constance Wu
Constance Wu Visits The View, Plus Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jenna Dewan, Ryan Reynolds and More
The ROck
The Rock Brings Black Adam to Mexico, Plus Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Park and More
Pink
Pink Pumps Up the Crowd in California, Plus Constance Wu, Machine Gun Kelly, Janet Jackson and More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Lil Kim Performs Onstage in Atlanta, Plus Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, Maisie Williams and More
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pose with Twins as They Graduate from Water Safety Camp. Credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are Proud Parents as Their Children Graduate from Sailing Camp
Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West and North West
A History of North West at Fashion Week
Princess Stephanie of Monaco
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco Sits Front Row at Daughter Pauline Ducruet's Paris Fashion Week Show
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 29: Pricess Charlene of Monaco and her daughter Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage)
Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella Hit Monaco's Grand Prix Circuit — and So Does Patrick Dempsey!
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
princess charlene
A Timeline of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Many Months Apart
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
Pauline Ducruet
Meet Pauline Ducruet, Grace Kelly's Olympic-Diving, Circus-Performing, Gender-Fluid Fashionista Granddaughter
David Beckham
The Beckhams Do Paris Fashion Week, Plus Rina Sawayama, Steve Carell and More