Princess Charlene of Monaco Sits Front Row at Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week

Princess Charlene of Monaco is enjoying the world's fashion capital!

The royal, 44, attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, arriving in a stylish gray plaid blazer, white button-down top, black pants and coordinating booties. The Princess completed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings, plus oversized sunglasses.

"Good to be back in Paris again !" she captioned an Instagram snap of herself in the backseat of a car.

Making the most of her first public trip to the French capital in nearly four years, Princess Charlene sat front row at the exclusive event beside LVMH CEO and chairman Bernard Arnault, and not far from Jennifer Connelly, Cynthia Erivo and Janet Jackson.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The royal mom of two's appearance marks her second attendance at a Paris Fashion Week presentation this year. Over the weekend, the royal was a surprise guest at the Akris show Saturday. Princess Charlene posed beside the Palais de Tokyo's reflecting pool before taking her front row seat alongside the runway, shown outdoors at the museum complex.

A longtime fan of the brand, Princess Charlene wore a dark blue jacket and matching trousers from Akris' spring-summer 2023 collection inspired by a 1990s design. She closely watched the show, which marked 100 years since the house's founding in 1922 by Swiss designer Alice-Kreimler Scoch.

Princess Charlene. Julien Hekimian/Getty

The anniversary collection combined new looks with a centennial retrospective.

On Sunday morning, Charlene posted a photo of herself and designer Albert Kreimler on her personal Instagram page.

"Thank you Albert," she wrote to Kriemler, grandson of the house's founder, "for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection."

A label close to her heart, the former Olympic swimmer wore an Akris original — a backless pale green halter dress — for her 2010 engagement announcement to Prince Albert. Princess Charlene reached for Akris again to dazzle on the red carpet at the 2012 Academy Awards.