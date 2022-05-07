Princess Charlene Makes Second Public Outing at Rugby Tournament with Family After Year-Long Illness

Prince Albert, Prince Jacques, and Princess Gabriella were joined by over 100 under-12-year-olds for seven-side rugby in Monaco on Saturday

Monaco's royal family may have worn sunglasses, but there was no hiding their joy.

The principality's Saint Devote Rugby Tournament returned on Saturday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Sponsored by Princess Charlene and her foundation, the annual day-long youth athletics competition welcomes 100 under-12-year-olds for seven-side rugby and has been described by some within her entourage as "perhaps the event closest to her heart."

Only her second public outing since the 44-year-old former Olympian returned after her year long illness, this year's edition was especially closely watched — and it did not disappoint.

Charlene's own verdict on the outing was quick. Pictures from the event, posted in the afternoon on her Instagram, were titled simply, "Great day at St Devote Rugby. God bless you all."

Monaco family at rugby tourney Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace

Dressed in a '50s-style, midnight blue belted cocktail dress with an open button collar (from Swiss designer Akris), she looked garden party relaxed. Her look, paired with sling-backs, was "so wonderfully Grace Kelly" one observer gushed.

Smiling serenely while welcoming the crowd, she then walked her 7-year-old twins around the track of the Stade Louis II, mingling informally with the 100 pre-teen athletes from 14 nations.

Monaco family at rugby tourney Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace

The young players from countries as far away as Ecuador and Mauritius are now able to return home boasting they were personally encouraged — even fistbumped — by a princess during her welcoming walkabout.

Charlene returned to Monaco in March after a four-month stay in a Swiss clinic, where she received treatment for profound emotional and physical exhaustion. In early November, Charlene voluntarily entered treatment in a professional facility. The choice of a clinic outside of Monaco, her husband Prince Albert told PEOPLE exclusively at that time, was her personal decision supported by family members.