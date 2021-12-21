Princess Charlene of Monaco Shares an Illustrated Family Portrait for Christmas Amid Recovery

Monaco's royal family is known for their glamorous holiday photos

The Monaco royals took a different approach to this year's Christmas card.

On Tuesday, Princess Charlene shared her family's Christmas portrait on her personal Instagram page. The illustration shows Charlene in a yellow gown posing with her husband, Prince Albert, in front of a Christmas tree. Standing with them are their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques (who holds a silver bell) and Princess Gabriella (holding a gold ornament).

"Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love ❤," Princess Charlene, 43, captioned the post.

The Monaco royals have been known for glamorous Christmas photos in years past, dressing in their best formalwear with elegant decorations all around. (Although Prince Albert, 63, showed off his silly side on Christmas Day last year, sporting a head-to-toe red getup for the holiday, including reindeer glasses and a Santa hat.)

Monaco Royals Christmas card Monaco royal family's Christmas card 2020 | Credit: Monaco Royals

Last month, Prince Albert said his wife was receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical."

Princess Charlene returned to Monaco in mid-November after being "grounded" in South Africa for six months over medical issues and several surgeries.

Just days after, however, a joint statement from the palace announced the princess was experiencing "profound general fatigue" that forced her to withdraw from public activities, including Monaco's traditional National Day ceremonies.

Following the palace statement, Prince Albert told PEOPLE that the princess was suffering compound medical issues and complications brought on by multiple ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeries. The couple, together with Charlene's medical team and her family, agreed on a period of clinical rest that "for privacy reasons would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

Princess Charlene broke her silence on social media earlier this month to celebrate her children's birthday.

The photo showed a "countdown party" at midnight (a birthday tradition for the family of four) in Monaco's palace. The royal twins wore matching pajamas with a mille-feuilles ("a thousand pastry leaves") cake shaped like the number 7 with "Joyeux Anniversaire (Happy Birthday) Prince Jacques Princess Gabriella" written in icing.