Princess Charlene Hospitalized, Released in 'Stable' Condition After 'Medical Emergency': Reports

Prince Albert told PEOPLE just this week that Princess Charlene is "eager" to return home from South Africa

Monaco's Princess Charlene is reportedly in "stable" condition after being hospitalized in South Africa on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the princess, 43, suffered a "medical emergency" and was released on Thursday. South Africa's News 24, which broke the story, is now reporting her condition as "stable."

The news outlet said that she was allegedly "rushed" to Netcare Alberlito Hospital, north of Durban, following a "medical emergency" that occurred at the Thanda Game Reserve, where she has been staying. The hospital in Ballito is 150 miles from the reserve.

Additional unconfirmed reports from South African media suggest the mother of two collapsed Wednesday night.

A spokesman at the South African hospital would not discuss details of the princess' overnight stay. PEOPLE has requested more information about Charlene's condition from the palace.

Reports of the princess' hospitalization come just after Prince Albert told PEOPLE Charlene was "eager" to return home and hopes she can once again reunite with her family — this time in Monaco — sooner than expected.

The princess has been "grounded" in South Africa since mid-May due to a series of medical procedures intended to correct a previous ENT surgery and combat the infection Charlene developed after the initial procedure.

"She's ready to come home," Albert, 63, told PEOPLE exclusively. He noted that her return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say." Ahead of Wednesday night's hospitalization, Albert said that if Charlene's progress had continued she could plan her travel for as soon as this month.

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,' " said Albert, "but that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

"She's ready," he added. "She's jokingly said that she's ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe."

Albert said his wife's well-being has improved since her most recent four-hour surgery on Aug. 13. "She was in good spirits." During their family reunion last week in South Africa, Albert accompanied his wife on a doctor's appointment where they met with the surgeon who performed her most recent operation to get "a new reassessment about how things are holding up."