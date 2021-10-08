The palace confirmed to PEOPLE that Princess Charlene's return to Monaco is expected to be imminent after medical complications extended her stay in South Africa by months

Princess Charlene Visits Hospital for 'Final Procedure' Before She Can Return to Monaco

Monaco's Princess Charlene underwent another operation on Friday in South Africa, PEOPLE has learned.

"Princess Charlene has gone in today for her final procedure" before her return to Monaco, a palace spokesperson confirms.

The princess, 43, has been receiving medical treatment and undergone several lengthy operations for an infection that first flared up during a visit to South Africa in May and has prohibited her from traveling by air, which meant she's had to extend her stay in her homeland by several months.

Charlene's prolonged absence has spurred tabloid rumors of marital problems, though the royals and sources close to the couple have dismissed them.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in August, Prince Albert, 63, explained his wife's medical condition and insisted the rumors were baseless and "appalling."

On August 13, Charlene underwent a four-hour long surgery under general anesthetic and was on the mend until she had to briefly return to the hospital on September 1.

Earlier this week, Prince Albert told local Radio Monte Carlo his wife was "better. It's been very complicated for her because of how the different problems affected her."

