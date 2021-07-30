Princess Charlene Hopes to Leave South Africa by the 'End of October'

Princess Charlene of Monaco describes her unexpected months-long stay in her homeland as "the longest period I've actually been away from Europe and my children"

Monaco's Princess Charlene has offered new details concerning her illness and recovery, saying that, though she "cannot force healing," she anticipates she'll leave South Africa around the end of October after another medical procedure.

Speaking to South Africa Radio 702's host Mandy Wiener, the princess said she was "in a waiting game."

"Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it's taking time to address this problem that I'm having." (As previously explained, the princess had a sinus lift/bone graft in preparation for dental implants, but she soon developed an infection.)

For now, she said, "I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October."

Though she's in a holding pattern in her native country and is due for another medical procedure, she did say, "I feel well, I feel good."

Charlene, 43, joined the Zoom interview from bush country in the KwaZulu-Natal region. She acknowledged that being away from her family — Prince Albert, 63, and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques — has made for a "tough" few months.

"This is the longest period I've actually been away from Europe and my children," she said.

But as she shared on her Instagram earlier this month, she communicates with "Jacqui and Bella" via Facetime "most days. And they've been here, they've come to Natal, and they will be returning to see me again after my procedure."

On Friday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that a trip involving Prince Albert and the couple's twins is being considered for "the end of August, if the political situation allows."

And so Charlene reiterated, "As I say, it's just a waiting game. I cannot predict how my healing process will go. But yeah, I'm very sad I can't be with my children during this summer in Europe."

While in the country, the princess has occupied herself with the work of her foundation and become personally involved with rhinoceros conservation. The animal, she told Wiener, "is threatened with extinction. I would love for my grandchildren to see a rhino one day. But if we don't unite and do something now globally they're not going to have the chance."

She's also passing the hours rooting for her country at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"I really salute the athletes," she said, "that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. It's not easy for the parents, it's not easy for the athletes. As a former Olympian, I don't think I would have taken the risk myself of going that far. The determination and the sacrifice that these athletes have made, they are my heroes. My congratulations to the parents to the families that are watching their children compete to win a medal. For me they're all gold medalists."

She also specifically called out Tatjana Schoenmaker (whom she also congratulated via Instagram Stories) for her gold medal win in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.