Princess Charlene Says Her Family Is Her 'Rock' During Health Recovery: 'I Feel So Much Better'

Princess Charlene of Monaco believes her family is her rock.

On Wednesday, the South African-raised Princess commemorated the tenth anniversary of her foundation by opening up about her health, her children and their future role.

Seated in a palace family room beside a black-and-white Hollywood portrait of Princess Grace and framed Christmas picture of her 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Charlene addressed the health issues that kept her away from the principality for a year, until her return last spring.

"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," Charlene told local newspaper Monaco Matin. "I feel less pain and much more energy."

"I continue to recover, to rebalance myself," she continued. "It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."

Princess Charlene and her family on Monaco National Day 2022. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Opening up about the future roles of her children, the princess added that while they were "born with responsibilities and duties" they are still learning their royal roles.

"With my husband (Prince Albert), when we have to go to an event, we explain to them what the nature of this event, this ceremony is," added Charlene with pet chihuahuas Tia and Harley playing beside her on the couch.

"They like accompanying us, and with the Prince, the four of us enjoy doing these together," she continued about their family time together. "But as I said," she advised, "they are still young, they continue to observe, to learn, before it will become natural for them."

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend Christmas gifts distribution at La Croix Rouge in Monaco. SplashNews.com

Mentioning as an example, the children's recent appearances, including November's National Day, the first great family reunion in three years, the Princess stressed its significance.

"Our children were very enthusiastic to take part in this National Day and we were very proud to see their maturity," she told Monaco Matin. "The family unit is essential for us."

"National Day is always a joyful time with the family, supported by many interactions with the Monegasque population. And this year, Jacques was happy to wear the same uniform as his father. And Gabriella, very proud to wear her medal."

"They are two children who have their own language and who understand each other," she continued, raising the special link the children share — a quality Prince Albert once joked "makes them very much into accomplices."

"They love and protect each other and share an immense benevolence between them," added Charlene. "It's a rather unique bond I must say, and I see this particularity that the twins share."