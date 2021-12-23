Princess Charlene to Reunite with Family for Christmas amid 'Reassuring' Recovery, Palace Announces

Princess Charlene's convalescence since returning to Monaco is going well, according to a statement from the palace, which also notes it "may take a few more months before ... a full recovery"

HSH Princess Charlène of Monaco and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Monaco's Princess Charlene is preparing to share the holidays with her family after a trying year.

A statement released to PEOPLE on Thursday reveals that Charlene, 43, continues her convalescence with "encouraging" results and will be seeing her husband, Prince Albert, and children in the coming days.

"Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner," the palace statement confirms, before cautiously adding, "although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery."

The princess will be visited over the holidays by Albert, 63, and the couple's 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques stand with a message for Princess Charlene at the balcony of Monaco Palace Prince Albert with twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Prince Albert told PEOPLE that an in-person visit with the children remained his family priority, saying "It's what we most hope for most." Current plans are for the family to spend some time together at the undisclosed location where Charlene is being treated.

Princess Charlene returned to Monaco in mid-November after being "grounded" in South Africa for six months over medical issues and several surgeries involving complications of ENT (ear, nose and throat) procedures. Just days after, however, a joint statement announced the princess was experiencing "profound general fatigue," which forced her to withdraw from public activities, including Monaco's traditional National Day ceremonies.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco | Credit: PLS Pool/Getty Images

Following the palace statement, Prince Albert told PEOPLE that the couple, Charlene's medical team and family agreed on treatment involving clinical rest which "for privacy reasons would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

The Prince described Charlene's decision as a voluntary choice. "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment."

Since her withdrawal from public spotlight, the princess has broken her silence twice — on December 10, she posted photos of her children's "countdown" birthday party, and on Tuesday, she posted a family Christmas portrait.