Princess Charlene's Daughter Shows Off Pink Leg Brace at Monaco's Annual Dog Show

The kids are back in school — and royal or not — just as quickly nursing their first injuries.

While their mother Princess Charlene is convalescing in South Africa, her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella spent Saturday with their aunt Princess Caroline at Monaco's annual Dog Show.

Accompanied by cousins Charlotte Casiraghi-Rassam and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy, the twins, both 6, were easily spotted in the crowd at the Espace Fontvielle exposition area checking out Yorkies, terriers, and poodles.

Just one week into her new school year, Princess Gabriella was sporting a bright pink flexi-cast on her right leg while getting around the event in a wheelchair.

While there is no official word from the palace explaining the royal splint, PEOPLE understands Francois d'Assise-Nicolas Barré — the new school they began attending Monday — boasts a roof terrace sports field. According to a very reliable source in Monaco, Gabriella's injury is "just a sprain. She took a bad fall while playing."

Gabriella's mother seemed to take her daughter's accident in stride. Reposting the photos on her Instagram, she simply described the children's day out: 'Spending time with their auntie HRH Princess Caroline and their cousins at the annual dog show….'

Charlene shares her twins with husband Prince Albert of Monaco.