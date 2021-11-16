Princess Charlene Cancels National Day Appearance, Citing Health Issues

The royal, 43, reunited with her husband Prince Albert and their two children in Monaco last week after a six-month absence

Princess Charlene has canceled her scheduled appearance at Monaco's National Day this Friday and announced her "temporary" withdrawal from public activities.

Just days after her much-anticipated return to Monaco after spending much of the past year in South Africa, the 43-year-old is said to be in a "state of profound fatigue." She and her husband Prince Albert have decided that her withdrawal from upcoming events is necessary for the recovery of her health, according to the palace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health," the palace said in a statement released to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue," the statement continued.

princess charlene Princess Charlene and the family shortly after she arrived back in Monaco | Credit: Eric MATHON/Palais Princier

"In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the Princess' location will remain strictly confidential.

"Due to this situation, the couple regrets to announce that Princess Charlene will be unable to attend this year's Fête Nationale (National Day) celebrations, alongside her family and the people of Monaco. As soon as Her health permits, the Princess looks forward to once again carrying out her duties and spending time with the Monegasques.

"During this temporary period of rest, the couple kindly request that their privacy and family environment be respected.

"Information on the Princess' health will be communicated in due course ahead of the Christmas holidays," the statement concluded.

Princess Charlène of Monaco and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sources tell PEOPLE that Charlene's decision to cancel Friday's key appearance and her immediate schedule is solely "in order to allow her to fully regain her health."

Until her return to Monaco last week, Charlene had been "grounded," as she put it, in South Africa for six months due to an ENT infection which necessitated a number of corrective surgeries.