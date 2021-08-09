Princess Charlene Says Dehorning Rhinos Is 'Not Cool' in Edgy Photo Shared from South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been in her homeland recuperating from medical complications for several months after she traveled to South Africa in the spring to carry out conservation work

Princess Charlene is taking a stand against poachers in a recently shared wildlife protection campaign.

Her Serene Highness of Monaco posted an impassioned message on her official Instagram on Sunday to promote rhinoceros conservation in her homeland of Africa.

"Rhino Horn is Not Cool!" she wrote. "Let's unite under my #ChasingZero initiative and put an end to the atrocities that put our precious wildlife at risk."

The edgy black-and-white photo shows Charlene, 43, holding her nose and pointing fiercely at the camera. The next image in the carousel has the same "Not Cool" slogan scrawled in stark red over a more graphic version of the black-and-white image, and the final two slides spell out that the #ChasingZero initiative is "working together to eradicate rhino poaching" with a target of zero rhino deaths. (Additionally, her foundation page notes that all donations will enter the donor for the chance to win two tickets to the Monaco 2022 Formula 1 Grandprix.)

The princess also shared a video of her animal protection efforts in South Africa, where she was raised. Charlene returned to the country in early May to support her South Africa Foundation's work in wildlife protection.

While in the country these past several months, Charlene has become personally involved with rhinoceros conservation and has been FaceTiming with Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, the 6-year-old twins she shares with Prince Albert of Monaco, to show them how she is helping her neighbors — both animal and human — in her community there.

In a recent interview with South Africa Radio 702's host Mandy Wiener, she shared that the rhinoceros "is threatened with extinction. I would love for my grandchildren to see a rhino one day. But if we don't unite and do something now globally they're not going to have the chance."

As for her return to Monaco, the princess told Wiener she's "in a waiting game," noting, "This is the longest period I've actually been away from Europe and my children."

princess charlene Monaco Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins | Credit: Palais Princier/Eric Mathon

Last Wednesday, Charlene's sister-in-law Chantell Wittstock told South African news outlet YOU that the princess was expecting to into surgery again this week, and revealed that, "As of now she is in good spirits as she prepares for the main surgical procedure."

Added Wittstock, who is CEO of The Princess Charlene Of Monaco Foundation South Africa: "Covid regulations allowing, Prince Albert and possibly the children will come out to visit her at the end of August."

On July 30, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that a trip to South Africa for Albert, 63, and the twins is being considered for "the end of August, if the political situation allows."