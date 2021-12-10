Princess Charlene Breaks Silence to Celebrate Twins' Birthday amid Her Recovery

"Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children," the royal wrote on Instagram

Princess Charlene broke her silence on Friday to celebrate her children's birthday.

On Friday morning, Monaco's princess posted three photos on Instagram of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's late-night festivities, which included cake and decorations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday my babies," she wrote. "Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I'm truly blessed. Love mom.❤️"

The 43-year-old royal, who is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," according to her husband Prince Albert, did not attend the celebration.

Friday's Instagram post is her first public communication since she last shared a post three weeks ago, which followed her dramatic withdrawal from public view.

Princess Charlene of Monaco Princess Charlene | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The photos show a "countdown party" at midnight (a birthday tradition for the family of four) in Monaco's palace. The royal twins are in matching pajamas with a mille-feuilles ("a thousand pastry leaves") cake shaped like the number 7, as "Joyeux Anniversaire (Happy Birthday) Prince Jacques Princess Gabriella" is displayed in icing.

Banners, balloons and a hint of a Christmas tree are also on display in the festive photos taken at the family's residence.

Princess Charlene returned to Monaco in mid-November after being "grounded" in South Africa for six months over medical issues and several surgeries.

Just days after, however, a joint statement from the palace announced the princess was experiencing "profound general fatigue," which forced her to withdraw from public activities, including Monaco's traditional National Day ceremonies.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco Credit: SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images

Following the palace statement, Prince Albert told PEOPLE that the princess was suffering compound medical issues and complications brought on by multiple ENT surgeries. The couple, together with Charlene's medical team and her family, agreed on a period of clinical rest, which, "for privacy reasons, would have to be someplace outside of Monaco," he said.

Earlier this week, speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Prince Albert said that an in-person visit with the children remained his family's priority.