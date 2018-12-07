The Heir to the Dutch Throne Just Turned 15 – See the Princess' Lovely Birthday Portrait

 Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange 
RVD/Erwin Olaf
“Gefeliciteerd,” Princess Catharina-Amalia!

The heir to the Dutch throne celebrated her 15th birthday on Friday, and the royal family marked the occasion by releasing a new portrait shot by photographer Erwin Olaf. In the image, the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands poses in a purple dress at the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

“Princess Amalia celebrates her 15th birthday today,” read the photo’s caption on Instagram.

Since the inauguration of King Willem-Alexander in April 2013, Catharina-Amalia has been known as the Princess of Orange. The title is reserved for the heir to the throne.

According to her page on the family’s website, her hobbies include horse riding, hockey and singing. She is the older sister to Princess Alexia, 13, and Princess Ariane, 11.

For the first time in almost 40 years, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima made an official state visit to the U.K. in October after accepting an invitation from Queen Elizabeth. Their visit included a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which means the tiaras came out! Kate Middleton attended wearing a blue Alexander McQueen gown and her go-to sparkler, the Lover’s Knot tiara.

Kate Middleton
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, it is one of the best-known tiaras in the British royal family’s collection, mostly thanks to it being a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Her classic updo showed off her pearl drop earrings, which also belonged to Diana.

