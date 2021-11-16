Dutch Princess Amalia Isn't Ready to Be Queen, Tells Her Father the King to 'Keep Eating Healthy'

What happens when a real-life princess plays dress-up?

The Netherlands' Princess Catharina-Amalia has yet to wear a tiara in public, but her new authorized biography reveals that the future queen has been trying on her mom's headpieces since she was a little girl. However, she's in no rush to be the head that wears the crown!

The biography about the eldest daughter and heir of Dutch King Willem-Alexander was released in the Netherlands on Tuesday and contains never-before-seen photos and insights from the princess, who will celebrate her 18th birthday on December 7.

She told biographer Claudia de Breij that she doesn't feel ready to be queen and would ask her mother to step in should her father, 54, unexpectedly pass in the near future.

"I said to my father, 'You just keep on eating healthy and exercising a lot,' " the royal said.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

In the book, Princess Amalia shares her love of tiaras — including a newly released photo of the young royal sporting Queen Emma's Ruby Parure Tiara in October 2012 (likely as her mother Queen Maxima was packing it for Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg's wedding).

"I love tiaras," Princess Amalia said in the biography, simply titled Amalia. "Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognize all the tiaras of Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there would be one on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."

She continued, "I really liked to be in my mother's jewelry anyway. When I was very little. She was preparing for an important dinner and she shouted around the house, 'Amalia, where's that ring?' "

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 20: Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attend the official state banquet presented by President Sergio Mattarella and his wife Laura Mattarella at the Palazzo del Quirinale during the first day of a royal state visit to Italy at on June 20, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images) Queen Maxima | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

It is a tradition for heirs to the Dutch throne to have books published about them for their 18th birthday. Similar biographies were released for Amalia's father, King Willem-Alexander, and her grandmother, former monarch Princess Beatrix.

Earlier this year, Princess Amalia sent a handwritten letter to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte informing him of her decision to turn down her nearly $2 million allowance until she takes up royal duties.

"On 7 December 2021 I will be 18 and, according to the law, receive an allowance," Princess Amalia said in a letter published by Dutch public NOS. "I find that uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, and while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus."

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 15: Comedienne and singer Claudia de Breij presents her book Amalia on November 15, 2021 in Utrecht, Netherlands. Claudia de Breij spent some time together with Princess Amalia of The Netherlands who turns 18 in December. The book is a first portrait of the princess to introduce herself to the Dutch public. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images) Claudia de Breij with her book Amalia | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Amalia added that she intended to take a gap year before starting her undergraduate studies. She said she would repay the nearly $400,000 she was entitled to during her time as a student and would not claim $1.6 million in expenses "until I incur high costs in my role as Princess of Orange."