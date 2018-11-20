Double Debut! Princess Caroline Holds Two of Her Young Grandchildren at Monaco's National Day

Quite the handful!

Royal watchers received an unexpected double treat at Monaco’s National Day ceremony: the first official look at the two of the newest members in the line of succession to the throne.

It came with the sight of one of the world’s most glamorous grandmothers, Princess Caroline, surrounded by five of her seven grandchildren.

With a packed balcony including her sons, their wives, older children and her daughter Alexandre of Hanover helping wrangle, it was still quite an armload as the Princess managed to briefly arrange both Maximilian Rainier (born in April to Caroline’s eldest son, Andrea Casiraghi, and his wife, Tatiana) and Francesco Carlo Albert (born a month later to Pierre and Beatrice Casiraghi) for a joint public debut.

Even if on a balcony spilling several generations of relations, the moment captured included Francesco’s 18-month-old brother Stefano and 5-year-old cousin Sasha crashing the photo at the last moment.

This year has been one of note for Caroline — and the principality’s line of succession — with the arrival of three new grandchildren. Maximilian comes into the line of succession in sixth position behind his brother, Sasha. Francesco is 10th in line. Absent from the extended family portrait was Caroline’s eldest daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, who delivered her second child, a boy named Balthazar just four weeks ago in Monaco.

Caroline, the first child of Grace Kelly (who became known as Princess Grace after her royal wedding to Prince Rainier in 1956), has been an extremely hands-on mother.

Last year for Caroline’s 60th birthday, Prince Albert paid her tribute by telling PEOPLE, “She’s a very good mother, and probably an even better grandmother now if that’s possible.”

“She really raised her kids well,” he continued. “Without a father for many years, that’s important. I’m incredibly proud of her children and to have them turn out as they have — that’s a tribute to her.”