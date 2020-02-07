Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Venue Announced — and It Has a Special Tie to Prince George!

Princess Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the intimate surroundings of a chapel in St. James’s Palace, it was announced on Friday morning.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will wed on May 29, which PEOPLE reported earlier this week. Their reception will follow at Buckingham Palace and will take place in the gardens of Queen Elizabeth‘s home in central London.

“The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace,” a statement released from the palace said. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

The Chapel Royal is also where both Prince George and his younger brother, Prince Louis, were christened and where Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg 180 years ago, in February 1840.

The wedding celebration will take place around the same time of the year that the palace holds a series of garden parties on its vast lawns.

Despite the grandest of surroundings, the wedding is likely to be “low-key,” a friend told PEOPLE and Beatrice will involve a special pageboy in the ceremony — her future stepson.

A source told PEOPLE that the young son of Beatrice’s fiancé will take part in their upcoming royal wedding.

Mozzi shares his son, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

“He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend previously told PEOPLE. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”

Like her royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry before her, Beatrice is asking well-wishers to not give them gifts but to follow and find out more about the work of Big Change, which Beatrice co-founded ten years ago, and Cricket Builds Hope — which uses the sport to help build social improvements in Rwanda, Africa.