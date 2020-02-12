Princess Beatrice's Wedding Date Was Changed 'Two Times' Due to Prince Andrew's Scandal

Image zoom Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Beatrice is finally ready to share her wedding plans after months of tension following her father Prince Andrew’s scandal.

In November, the Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties amid the fallout from his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal],” a source tells PEOPLE. “It will be smaller than the original plan.”

The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is set to wed financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s nuptials, Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding will be a smaller celebration. The couple will also not have a carriage procession, which “is keeping with their wishes for a more low-key” affair, a royal source says.

The duke will walk his daughter down the aisle, and Beatrice’s future stepson Christopher (from Mozzi’s relationship with former girlfriend Dara Huang), who turns 4 in March, will also serve in the bridal party.

“Andrew will probably give a toast at the reception like any father of the bride,” the source adds. “They will try to normalize this as much as possible.”

Beatrice’s father wasn’t in attendance at her engagement party in London in December. He likely skipped the party, which was thrown by Mozzi’s mother at Chiltern Firehouse, due to the ongoing controversy surrounding his connection to Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York City jail in August.

The fallout from his disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein saw his official royal role collapse to almost nothing in a matter of days. He was removed from his hundreds of charitable patronages and his office was forced out of Buckingham Palace.

But he remains tight-knit with his family, including ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his two daughters. He has also continued to spend time with his mother, the Queen. They were all smiles during a church outing on Jan. 19 and they were seen horseback riding around the Windsor Castle estate.