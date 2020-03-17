Princess Beatrice's Wedding Could Be Postponed for Third Time, Now Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Princess Beatrice‘s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be postponed once again, this time amid rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE has learned.

The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday, the Queen canceled all upcoming garden parties.

Details are still being worked out behind the scenes, PEOPLE understands, and representatives for the couple have not yet commented.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

Beatrice and Mozzi — whose family hails from Italy, which has been hard hit by coronavirus — had to reschedule their wedding date twice due to Prince Andrew’s scandal.

In November, the Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties amid the fallout from his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. On March 9, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the royal is not cooperating with federal prosecutors on the Epstein probe, despite publicly stating his willingness to help them.

In February, a source previously PEOPLE of the wedding, “The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal]. It will be smaller than the original plan.”

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In contrast to Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s nuptials, Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding was set to be a smaller celebration. The couple were not planning to have a carriage procession, which was “in keeping with their wishes for a more low-key” affair, a royal source previously said.

The duke had been poised to walk his daughter down the aisle, and Beatrice’s future stepson Christopher (from Mozzi’s relationship with former girlfriend Dara Huang), who is 4 years old this month, was also set to serve in the bridal party.

“Andrew will probably give a toast at the reception like any father of the bride,” the source previously said, adding that in regard to fallout from his scandal, “They will try to normalize [the wedding] as much as possible.”

Image zoom Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

During the couple’s wedding planning last year, a source told PEOPLE that Andrew would likely play a major part in his daughter’s big day, despite him stepping back from royal duties.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” the insider told PEOPLE.

The fallout from Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein saw his official royal role collapse to almost nothing in a matter of days. He was removed from his hundreds of charitable patronages and his office was forced out of Buckingham Palace.

But he remains tight-knit with his family, including ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his,” the source added.