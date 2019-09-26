Princess Beatrice's New Fiancé Just Shared the Most Romantic Instagram Ever

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating their engagement!

After the formal announcement from Buckingham Palace, Edoardo shared the couple’s black and white engagement photos on Instagram with a sweet message for his bride-to-be.

“You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever. 💍,” he wrote, completing the romantic post with an engagement ring emoji.

According to the palace, the multi-millionaire property tycoon proposed to Beatrice, 31, while on vacation in Italy earlier this month. The couple traveled to Italy ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome, which was also attended by Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their wedding is set to take place in 2020.

Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

While photographer Misan Harriman took romantic (and some silly!) black and white photos of the duo at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie, who wed husband Jack Brooksbank last October, also captured a few outdoor shots of the lovebirds.

“Princess Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close,” Sarah Ferguson wrote on social media while sharing her excitement over her daughter’s engagement. “Beatrice and Edo wanted her to capture this special moment.”

Eugenie also expressed her joy on Instagram — and also shared a sweet nickname for her big sister.

“Beabea – wow!” the 29-year-old royal wrote. “I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!”

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

Edoardo is a longtime friend of Beatrice’s family, and he has spent plenty of time with the Yorks since their romance blossomed over the past year. They joined Fergie and Prince Andrew at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March for the Formula One Championship race, where Fergie captioned a shot shared on her social media “#familytimes.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also brought their loves out on aLondon double date in June where Edoardo held hands with both sisters.

“She’s completely head over heels,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Beatrice and her now-fiancé.