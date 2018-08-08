Princess Beatrice's Mom Wishes Her 'Trixie-Belle' a Happy 30th Birthday — See All the Royal Wishes

Happy 30th birthday to Princess Beatrice!

In the style of a true modern monarchy, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter has been feted on social media by her family!

The official Royal Family twitter account posted a heart-warming montage of 30 photos to mark Beatrice’s special birthday with a message which read, “Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy 30th Birthday! To mark the occasion we’ve put together #30at30 photos of HRH #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

From a baby through to current day the candid pictures, including many of which have never been seen before. One shows Beatrice as a young girl gazing adoringly at her father, Prince Andrew, during a ski trip. Another shows her being taken to school with a huge grin on her face, with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, by her side.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Her father also sent his well wishes on both Twitter and Instagram. “Happy 30th Birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” an image of Beatrice was captioned.

RELATED: See Birthday Girl Princess Beatrice’s Most Adorable Baby Photos (Packed With Royal ’90s Fashion!)

However, it was Beatrice’s mom, best known as “Fergie,” who posted the cutest message, revealing her adorable nickname for her eldest daughter.

RELATED VIDEO: Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice Open Up About Their Relationship in British Vogue‘s September Issue

“Happy birthday my Trixie-Belle so proud of you xx,” she wrote on Twitter, with three pictures, including one of Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie as little girls wearing matching handsmocked floral dresses and hairbands with Eugenie in hysterics while Beatrice smiled sweetly for the camera.

Beatrice, who is the Queen’s fifth grandchild and is currently eighth in line to the throne, is not considered to a “working royal” although she often attend events with the royal family such as the Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour. She also supports many charities.

Working as the vice president of partnerships and strategy for U.S technology firm Afiniti since November 2016, Beatrice recently spoke to British Vogue about juggling the responsibilities of being a princess with having a “normal” career.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” she explained. “We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

Describing themselves as “each other’s rocks,” Eugenie also revealed that the sisters often lean on each other when things get tough. “There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out [at a Buckingham Palace garden party] and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me,” she said.

Beatrice will be by her sister’s side as her maid of honor when Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on October 12.