Princess Beatrice's Husband-to-Be Tweets Idea to Help the Elderly During Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Princess Beatrice‘s soon-to-be husband is calling for kindness.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose wedding to Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter is scheduled for May 29, shared an idea he’d seen on Twitter to help the elderly during the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

“A great idea just seen on Twitter. Would it be possible for the supermarkets to only allow elderly shoppers in first, so that they can shop before the rest of us, as the shops will be clean/disinfected, and before the shelves are all cleared,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #elderlyhour.

When a Twitter user responded that Finland already had that practice in place, Edoardo replied, “That’s is fantastic. Come on UK Supermarkets,” tagging large chains.

Edoardo’s family is from Italy, which has been hit hard by coronavirus. Italy, which has seen the largest outbreak outside of China, has been under lockdown since March 10.

RELATED: Why Princess Beatrice Is Getting a Title After Her Royal Wedding — but Her Sister Eugenie Didn’t

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

Because Edoardo descends from Italian aristocracy, Princess Beatrice will be an Italian “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna,” or noble woman, following their wedding.

Edoardo’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family’s ancestral seat, the 18th century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” the groom-to-be’s father told The Daily Mail. “He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

RELATED: Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Date Was Changed ‘Two Times’ Due to Prince Andrew’s Scandal

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Queen Elizabeth handed her grandson, Prince Harry, a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding.

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s younger sister, and Jack Brooksbank did not sport any new titles following their royal wedding in Oct. 2018, however. Instead, the 29-year-old royal has styled her name as “Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank” since the nuptials.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice is set to marry Edoardo in the intimate surroundings of a chapel in St. James’s Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace that will take place in the gardens of the Queen’s home in central London.