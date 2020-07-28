Princess Beatrice's Husband Shares the Romantic Poem Read at Their Secret Wedding Ceremony

The bride’s and groom’s mothers read two of the couple’s favorite poems at the royal wedding

Much of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s low-key royal wedding has remained a secret, but a few details from their big day have been revealed, including the romantic poem that was read during the ceremony.

The short service featured both personal touches and current pandemic health practices: In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but the bride’s and groom’s mothers (the Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson and Nikki Williams-Ellis) read two of the couple’s favorite poems, Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare and “I Carry Your Heart with Me” by American poet E.E. Cummings.

Mapelli Mozzi, an Italian property developer known as "Edo" to close friends, shared Cummings’ 1952 love poem on his Instagram account, alongside three stunning photos from their special day.

The poem begins, “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart), I am never without it (anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling).”

Following the ceremony, the bride and groom kicked off the celebrations with an outdoor party on the grounds of Royal Lodge, the shared home of Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Ferguson, who divorced in 1996.

“A few more people were there than the wedding, but it was still very small and intimate. It was all outdoors and under a tent with the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The newlyweds then took off on a small honeymoon in France. “They have a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August,” the source adds.

As they settle into newlywed life, the couple will continue to reside in London, where Beatrice works for Boston-based tech company Afiniti, which has offices around the globe. Beatrice is also seamlessly adjusting to her new role as stepmom to her husband’s 4-year-old son from a previous relationship.

