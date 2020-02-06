Princess Beatrice’s Future Stepson Will Be in Her Royal Wedding

Image zoom Princess Eugenie

Bride-to-be Princess Beatrice’s wedding party will include a very special pageboy — her future stepson!

A source tells PEOPLE that the young son of Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be in their upcoming royal wedding on May 29.

Mozzi shares his son, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

“He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend previously told PEOPLE. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friend added.

Mozzi shares joint custody with his ex, who splits her time between London and Hong Kong. “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families,” Huang said in a statement soon after the couple’s engagement was announced last September.

The friend added: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy.

“They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.”

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie also had two special wedding party members: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal siblings took on the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid at her October 2018 nuptials.

Beatrice and Mozzi are set to tie the knot on May 29. While the location of the ceremony has yet to be revealed, the reception will take place at Buckingham Palace — the same location of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception in 2011.