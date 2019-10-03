Princess Beatrice's Fiancé Is 'One of the Best Dads': 'He Is So Committed to His Little Boy'

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi David M. Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice will become more than a wife when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — she’ll be a stepmother to her husband’s young son!

Mozzi — who Beatrice affectionately calls “Edo” — shares son Christopher, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

“Edo is easily one of the best dads,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He is so involved, he is so committed to this little boy, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy already. They’ve been on family vacations together already. They are really happy, there’s no better person they could have for a step-mummy.”

The former couple share joint custody of Christopher. Because Huang works half of her time in London and the other half in Hong Kong, their son stays with Mozzi when she’s working in Asia and Beatrice “has really gotten to know him.”

“[Dara and Edo] are a unit, a really good unit together,” the source adds. “Everyone is really happy, they are very supportive. He’s an awesome father, period, end of story!”

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

“I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families,” Huang said in a statement soon after the couple’s engagement was announced.

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

Princess Beatrice is set to become the first royal of her generation of royals to be a stepmother. The royal, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friends say.

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Mozzi proposed while the couple were on vacation in Italy in September. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the couple said in a statement.

“It’s such happy news! All of her friends are delighted,” a source says.