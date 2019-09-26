Image zoom Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

When Princess Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi asked her to marry him in Italy earlier this month, he did so with a bespoke platinum and diamond ring by British jeweler Shaun Leane, a favorite of Meghan Markle.

“I am so honored Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives,” said Leane in a statement Thursday, shortly after the couple announced the happy news.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice's engagement ring. Shaun Leane

The ring is set with diamonds “of the highest color and clarity,” all of which are ethically sourced. With a mix of Art Deco and Victorian design elements, the finished piece was a collaborative effort with Mozzi, affectionately known as “Edo” by Beatrice, very much involved.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice's engagement ring. Shaun Leane

“The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey,” says Leane, whose pieces have been worn by Kate Moss, Cameron Diaz, Uma Thurman and Adele amongst many others. “Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.”

Meghan Markle is also a fan of Leane’s work, having worn several of his gold pieces after she was gifted them by a friend last year. Earlier this month the royal mom wore his Yellow Gold Vermeil Diamond Tusk Bangle ($1,280) at the London launch of her Smart Works collection of clothing.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice's engagement ring. Shaun Leane

Leane began his training in London’s iconic Hatton Garden at age 15, and the award-winning jeweler is known for his edgy, modern designs — in particular, the avante-garde sculptural pieces he created for the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, with whom he collaborated for two decades.