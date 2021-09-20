Where Does Princess Beatrice's Daughter Fall in the Royal Line of Succession?

A new royal baby means another change to the official line of succession!

Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday, which means Princess Eugenie and all the royals behind her are now bumped down a notch in the royal pecking order.

Beatrice's daughter will now be 11th in line to the British throne. This latest change comes four and a half months after the order was adjusted this summer as a result of the June 4 birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Baby Mozzi, whose name has not yet been revealed, follows her grandfather Prince Andrew (No. 9) and her mother, who rounds out the top 10 royal successors.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Portrait Gala 2019 hosted by Dr Nicholas Cullinan and Edward Enninful to raise funds for the National Portrait Gallery's 'Inspiring People' project at the National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Edo will never appear in the line of British succession as a result of his marriage to Beatrice (nor will Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson, William's wife Kate Middleton, or Meghan), though his status as a descendant of Italian aristocracy means his and Beatrice daughter, as well as any other children they have, will inherit titles (nobile donna for their daughter and count if they have a son).

Edoardo's father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest and only son, Edoardo will inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

The legal basis for the British line of succession dates back to the 17th century and the reign of William III (otherwise known as William of Orange). It was most recently amended in 2013 to end the system of male primogeniture, which automatically placed male heirs above their sisters in the line of succession.

At the same time, the amendments also removed a historic rule that a royal could not keep their position on the list if they married a Roman Catholic. The changes came into force in March 2015 — but only apply to royal children born after October 28, 2011.