Princess Beatrice's 'Amazing' Reading at Sister Eugenie's Wedding Marked Triumph Over Dyslexia

Princess Beatrice has been candid about her battle with dyslexia — and at her sister’s wedding on Friday, she shared her triumph with the world.

The royal maid of honor, 30, read a passage from the iconic American novel The Great Gatsby at the wedding of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank.

“He smiled understandingly — much more than understandingly,” she read aloud in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a passage that describes the title character, Jay Gatsby. “It was one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life.”

Princess Beatrice at the wedding of her sister, Princess Eugenie. STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The moment “really stood out,” a wedding guest tells PEOPLE. “What really came out was how amazing she is. It was one of the strongest things, because the acoustics aren’t that great in the church, and her reading was amazing.”

Last year, Beatrice opened up for World Book Day about her childhood dyslexia struggle. Dyslexia is a learning disorder related to language processing that affects 1 in 5 people around the world.

“Reading was really hard work, even trying to get through the pages of some of the simple school reading books,” she said. “I could not understand why I was still reading behind my classmates. It was at this point that stories became one of the key things which inspired me.”

With her parents’ guidance, Beatrice says that she overcame the challenges the learning disorder presented, and by age 11, was “tearing through” the Harry Potter series.