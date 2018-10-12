Princess Beatrice's 'Amazing' Reading at Sister Eugenie's Wedding Marked Triumph Over Dyslexia

Princess Beatrice has been candid about her battle with dyslexia — and at her sister’s wedding on Friday, she shared her triumph with the world.
The royal maid of honor, 30, read a passage from the iconic American novel The Great Gatsby at the wedding of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank.
“He smiled understandingly — much more than understandingly,” she read aloud in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a passage that describes the title character, Jay Gatsby. “It was one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life.”
The moment “really stood out,” a wedding guest tells PEOPLE. “What really came out was how amazing she is. It was one of the strongest things, because the acoustics aren’t that great in the church, and her reading was amazing.”
Last year, Beatrice opened up for World Book Day about her childhood dyslexia struggle. Dyslexia is a learning disorder related to language processing that affects 1 in 5 people around the world.
“Reading was really hard work, even trying to get through the pages of some of the simple school reading books,” she said. “I could not understand why I was still reading behind my classmates. It was at this point that stories became one of the key things which inspired me.”
And when royal duties took Fergie and Andrew away from their daughters, they’d leave a special recording for them so they didn’t feel far apart from their parents.
“If my parents ever traveled they would take time to record some of my favorite books on tape and I would listen to their voices as I fell asleep,” she said. “[It’s] one of my favorite memories from storytime with my parents.”