Princess Beatrice Is a Mom! Queen's Granddaughter Welcomes First Child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is a mom.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter has given birth to her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

On Monday morning, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the exciting news that Beatrice had delivered a baby girl days prior. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the statement read.

Noting that the newborn weighs "6 pounds and 2 ounces," the statement continued, "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Added the statement: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Beatrice also tweeted the happy news.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Beatrice was already a stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie. Edoardo shares joint custody of his son with his ex Dara Huang, an architect and designer who splits her time between London and Hong Kong.

"Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They've been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy."

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Princess Beatrice has "embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset."

"He is very much part of their life," the insider said.