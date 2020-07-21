Princess Beatrice Recycled Her Bridal Shoes — from Two Previous Weddings She Attended!

Princess Beatrice brought "something old" to her wedding day — in more ways than one

Princess Beatrice brought "something old" to her wedding day — in more ways than one!

The bride chose her favorite heels for her walk down the aisle on Friday, when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in front of an intimate group of family and friends at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park. In romantic photos released by the couple from their big day, her glittering shoes by Valentino can be seen peeking out from the bottom of her gown — and it's a pair she has previously worn as a wedding guest twice before.

Beatrice previously wore the sparkling accessories at the 2011 royal wedding of her cousin Prince William to Kate Middleton, pairing them with her pale pink coat dress and headline-making ribbon fascinator.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter pulled the shoes out of her closet again in July 2014 to attend the wedding of Prince Amedeo of Belgium and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch in Rome.

With her "something old" element covered, both Princess Beatrice's bridal gown and sparkling tiara ticked off the boxes for "something borrowed" — from the Queen herself!

Beatrice, 31, wore a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell — the same designer who crafted Elizabeth's own WWII-era wedding gown — as well as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore back in 1947, when she and husband Prince Philip said "I do."

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. They are exceptionally close," a source tells PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet."

The Queen wore the vintage ivory gown on at least three occasions in the 1960s.

In addition to wearing the Norman Hartnell gown at a state dinner during a 1961 visit to Rome, the monarch also wore the dress the following year, to attend the world charity premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London. Elizabeth wore the dress again in 1967, for the re-opening of Parliament.

Beatrice and her Italian property developer groom, 36, had originally been set to wed on May 29, but like many engaged couples' plans around the world this year, they had to cancel their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among about 20 guests, also including Beatrice's family — father Prince Andrew, mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie.

