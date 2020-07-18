Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared their wedding photos one day after their surprise ceremony

Princess Beatrice's Dreamy Wedding Photos Are Here — See Her Vintage Dress and Tiara!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are a fairytale bride and groom!

One day after the couple pulled off their surprise royal wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo shared a romantic glimpse of their flower-filled day in two new photos.

One photo shows the bride and groom exiting All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park, a short drive from Windsor Castle. Beatrice, 31, wore two extraordinary pieces on loan from the closet of her 94-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth: a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell — the designer who famously crafted Elizabeth's own WWII-era wedding gown — and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her 1947 wedding day to Prince Philip, 99.

The historic tiara "is arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet, for a very special reason," a source tells PEOPLE. "The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”

The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919 from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

About 20 close friends and family — including Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew — attended the socially distanced ceremony, which was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll. Prince Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle, and Mapelli Mozzi's young son Wolfie served as the best man and page boy. (The child's mom is Mapelli Mozzi's former partner, architect and designer Dara Huang.)

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 17 wedding day with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Benjamin Wheeler/PA

"The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there," the source says. "It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."

The service included two of the bride and groom's favorite poems, read by their mothers: Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare and "I Carry Your Heart with Me" by American poet e.e. cummings. They also shared a biblical reading, St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth on her 1947 wedding day to Prince Philip, wearing the Queen Mary fringe tiara that Beatrice wore on her own wedding day. Popperfoto/Getty

"In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played," stated a royal communications press release. "The National Anthem was played but not sung."

Beatrice carried a bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astible. In keeping with royal tradition, sprigs of myrtle were included in the bouquet. The bouquet was made by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design. Also keeping with royal tradition, the bride’s bouquet has now been placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

Image zoom Reverend Anthony Ball and Toby Wright, son of the Reverend Paul Wright, who brought Beatrice's wedding bouquet straight from the wedding in Windsor. Like those of other royal brides, the bouquet was placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. Yui Mok/PA

"The wedding was incredibly romantic, with a pastel summer garden theme," says the source.

Beatrice’s ring was designed by U.K. jeweler Shaun Leane and Mapelli Mozzi’s is a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins.

The bride's dress, which was trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and encrusted with diamanté, was remodeled and fitted by the Queen's trusted dressmakers, Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin. With its organza sleeves, the gown echoed the one worn by Beatrice's mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew. (Both brides also share the same fiery red hair!)

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their 1986 wedding day. Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Beatrice and her Italian property developer groom, 36, had originally been set to wed on May 29, but like many engaged couples' plans around the world this year, they had to cancel their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice is now stepmother to Wolfie, born in 2016, whom he shares with ex Huang.

"He is very much part of their life," Beatrice’s friend previously told PEOPLE. "Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset."