Princess Beatrice's Pre-Wedding Nutritionist Shares the Secrets to Get a Royal Glow

When the young royals need to look their best, it's nutritionist Gabriela Peacock they have on speed dial

Princess Beatrice couldn't have looked healthier or happier as she pulled off the ultimate secret royal wedding last month.

"She looked absolutely stunning, and I am so happy for her and Edo,” her friend, nutritionist Gabriela Peacock tells PEOPLE. "They are the perfect match and are so in love. I'm delighted for her."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Peacock, whose daughter is Beatrice's godchild, couldn’t be at her friend’s recent nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the coronavirus lockdown, she did help her get wedding-ready.

"She is one of my very close friends and of course, I love the fact that as a nutritionist I can help my friends and clients," she says.

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie

Beatrice is not the first royal to be associated with the Czech-born wellness expert and founder of GP Nutrition. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly sought her easy-to-follow advice before their lavish 2018 wedding, as did Princess Eugenie for her big day in the same year (Peacock is professionally tight-lipped but does confirm she was a guest at both nuptials).

On how the nutrition guru found herself dubbed "the royals' secret weapon," she says most people come to her via someone they know.

"Word of mouth is amazing actually, I always underestimated it," says the former model. "Once you have one client who trusts you and thinks you have done a good job, suddenly within a year you are getting all these amazing people because they trust you too."

After studying for over nine years (she had her eldest daughter in between doing two degrees), her lucky break came at a fashion party at which she got chatting to the Queen’s physician, Sir Tim Evans.

"As a GP, he really believes in the holistic approach and he’s a fantastic doctor," she says.

About to open a new all-women practice in London called Grace Belgravia, Evans hired her and they worked together for four years until its closure.

Image zoom Gabriela Peacock Patrycia Lukas

Peacock believes that results can be achieved quickly with the right mental attitude and supplements, of which she has her own brand, GP Nutrition Supplements.

"I don’t believe in a kind of crazy, life-changing process," she reveals. "I take into consideration my clients' lifestyle and they are usually very busy – if I tell them to stop eating bread forever, they will never come back!"

Instead, Peacock advocates eating big breakfasts, wholesome lunches and a light dinner, with less carbohydrates towards the end of the day.

"I don’t have a problem with pasta or potatoes, but have them at lunch," explains the wellness expert. "In the evening, you don’t want so much sugar in your blood stream. It needs to be stored somewhere, so it will get stored as fat."

For her clients, whom she now sees via Zoom, Peacock encourages protein-based snacks such as yogurt with nuts and seeds, nut butter and apples or a protein bar for an afternoon snack, which sets you up for a healthy dinner.

"Your evening meal should be the cleanest meal of the day — focus on protein and vegetables at dinner, you will be full but with less sugar in your blood stream," she says.

Image zoom Gabriela Peacock Patrycia Lukas

For that all-important glow, hydration is key. If her clients are struggling to drink the recommended two liter of water a day, Peacock tells them to put a tiny bit of fresh orange juice in or flavor the water with mint and fruit.

"Sugar is fine, if it’s balanced,” she says, adding that while green tea is preferable, coffee is okay in moderation — but definitely not on an empty stomach. “Have it ideally after breakfast or lunch, and in the afternoon when you are tired, reach for a protein drink."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For those clients who have weeks rather than months to shed weight, she would generally recommend fasting.

"I love intermittent fasting, which does not mean not eating!" she says.

Instead she uses the 4:3 approach which involves eating 500 calories on alternate days, with one blow-out day for treats.

"It’s a really healthy weight loss method," Peacock says. "It’s also been known to reduce the way our cells age, just by giving your body a bit of a break, you create this resilience and by day 6 or 7, you start feeling really great."

Currently in France with her husband and three children, Peacock is in the middle of writing her first book on nutrition, working on her supplement range and seeing clients, many of whom are looking for dietary tips after a stressful few months in lockdown.