Sarah Ferguson Shares Two New Photos from Daughter Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding

Fergie said "the sun smiled down on" daughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for their July wedding

Royal fans are getting a previously unseen glimpse at Princess Beatrice's wedding day — courtesy of the mother of the bride!

Sarah Ferguson sent out thank you notes to those offering congratulations on Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, featuring two never-before-seen photos from the magical day. The first photo showed the couple walking hand-in-hand through a green field, with Princess Beatrice looking regal in her hand-me-down bridal gown borrowed from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth while Edo is dapper in a Huntsman morning suit that he helped design.

A second photo is a black-and-white shot of the bride and groom smiling at one another, with Beatrice holding her bridal bouquet.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, accompanied the pictures with a sweet note giving details about the wedding celebration, which was postponed from its original date and scaled-down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

"Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness," the message said. "It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome — their love shone through."

Fergie continued, "We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Only a small group of around 20 close friends and family, including the Queen, Prince Philip and Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew were invited to catch sight of Beatrice walking down the aisle in the gown at the private ceremony, which had to be rescheduled from it's original May 29th date.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Much of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's low-key royal wedding has remained a secret, but a few details from their big day have been revealed, including the romantic poem that was read during the ceremony.