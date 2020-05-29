Princess Beatrice Receives Heartfelt Tribute from Mom Sarah Ferguson on Her Would-Be Wedding Day

Despite her canceled wedding, it's still a day full of love for Princess Beatrice.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was set to marry Italian financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, with a ceremony at St. James's Palace in London with a reception to follow at the Buckingham Palace gardens on May 29. However, the couple had to postpone their planned nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson marked the occasion on Friday with a touching Instagram post praising her daughter and other couples around the world putting their weddings on hold.

"Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for," Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, captioned a sweet throwback of Beatrice. "I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we all are out of lockdown."

"The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all," she added.

Despite the change in wedding plans, Fergie recently told Royal Central that her 31-year-old daughter is "the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."

"She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life," Fergie added. "For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fergie was set to reprise her role as mother of the bride just a year and a half after her younger daughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Oct. 2018 at Windsor Castle. For Eugenie's 30th birthday in March, the Duchess of York shared a never-before-seen photo she seemingly snapped on the wedding day.

"My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day," Fergie captioned the shot on Instagram.

At Eugenie's wedding, Princess Beatrice served as maid of honor and gave a reading from The Great Gatsby.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and sister Princess Eugenie's royal weddings, Beatrice’s nuptials were set to be a "low-key" affair, said a source, which is what the couple has always wanted. For example, there were no plans for a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, who are quarantining with the groom's mother during coronavirus, have not announced plans for a new wedding date date.