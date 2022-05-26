Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie are also fans of the trend, often opting for headbands over more traditional hats and fascinators

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.

While Kate sported an eye-catching hat that featured a large matching pale green flower, Princess Beatrice, who wore a printed midi dress by Self Portrait, opted to accessorize with the Camilla Rose Millinery "Dandelion" headband.

Princess Beatrice has incorporated statement headbands into her wardrobe in place of more traditional hats or fascinators in recent years. At the Service of Thanksgiving remembering her grandfather Prince Philip in March, Beatrice sported a burgundy headband with floral details and netting partially covering her face.

And Beatrice is not the only royal who is a fan of the trend. Kate, 40, has brought headbands back into popularity with her collection, including a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details that she wore for the 2018 christening of her son Prince Louis.

Princess Eugenie, 32, has also sported a number of headband pieces, including in the first family photos she shared after welcoming her son August in 2021.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were the talk of Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding for their whimsical fascinators. Eugenie's blue cap featured an explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers, while Beatrice's pale pink headpiece drew comparisons to a pretzel.

"They got hammered in the press and it was a little unfair," Charlie Anderson, who worked with the royal siblings for one year after the wedding to help "turn around" their image, previously told PEOPLE.

These days, "I think they are mostly getting it right," Anderson said. "I think they have got more daring, although they have both always been quite daring and they seem to be getting to know themselves better — plus remember, they do have to adhere to certain rules especially when they are with the Queen, like wearing tights."