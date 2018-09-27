Princess Beatrice Is Regal in Red as She Shares Lessons Learned from Growing Up in the Public Eye

Princess Beatrice is sharing advice with young activists — admitting that she learned some things “the hard way.”

The 30-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth took the stage at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday as part of the star-studded lineup of WE Day, an event recognizing extraordinary young Americans who are creating change within their communities and around the globe.

Beatrice rocked a red dress — with a hint of pink in the pleats and piping! — paired with black heels featuring a double ankle strap for her appearance in the Big Apple.

“As a young working woman in the public eye I have had to learn some lessons the hard way, but those lessons have taught me to be strong and to never give up,” she told the crowd. “Today, I have three important messages to share with you that I have learned along the way, both from my own experiences and from others.”

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson encouraged listeners to “find that tiny flame inside of you that makes you shine brighter than you feel, that gives you the joy you deserve and the belief that you can change the world” and “never give up no matter what obstacles are put in your way.”

Finally, she shared advice that she revealed she’s “benefited from the most.”

“You don’t have to face anything alone. Not illness, not bullying, not anxiety, not stress at school or at home. You can reach out to others. You should reach out to others,” she explained. “Find someone in your life that you can confide in and if you feel you can’t share with those closest to you, there are so many resources available. Your local library, your school, your community center, they all have services that you can reach out to to get the help you need. You are never alone no matter what the obstacle.”

Beatrice introduced Hebh Jamal, a Bronx teen fighting Islamophobia, and Chief Operating Officer of Walgreens’ Boots Alliance, Ornella Barra.

One person who couldn’t be more proud of Beatrice’s philanthropic work? Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

The royal bride-to-be (she’s set to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 with Beatrice by her side as her maid of honor!) praised Beatrice work with the Big Change charity, which the elder York sibling founded with Richard Branson’s daughter Holly.

Beatrice and Holly recently visited a pupil referral unit that helps students who need extra help at school.

Eugenie captioned a series of photos shared Wednesday, “Beatrice visited The Difference and I’m proud to show you what she experienced in her words: ‘Just as Teach First attracted a talented cohort of great teachers to inner city schools and Frontline has had incredible success recruiting and developing outstanding individuals to be leaders in the world of social work and beyond – I believe that in The Difference Kiran Gill, and her team, has developed a programme that will develop specialist leaders to work with our most vulnerable students. The number of exclusions in the UK continues to rise year on year – at an alarming rate. Thousands of pupils are getting lost in a system that is not equipped to identify issues early enough to mitigate the extreme action of exclusion.’ “

Beatrice continued, “Some of children we met at Hawkswood were as young as six years old and have already been excluded from mainstream education, often due to mental health issues, unsafe and stressful home lives or learning difficulties for which they should instead be supported. It was incredible to see them thrive in an environment where their teachers had undertaken specialist training, both at the primary centre and the secondary centre Burnside, Waltham Forest. The Difference believe that recruiting the best teachers to work with these vulnerable children, and increasing specialised knowledge among the whole teaching workforce, is key to rewriting the story of worsening exclusion and poor outcomes for excluded pupils.”