Princess Beatrice Sees Her Wedding Dress (Borrowed from the Queen!) on Display at Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice is revisiting her wedding gown — as it's never been seen before!

Two months after Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony after their wedding plans were changed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, her hand-me-down gown is on display at Windsor Castle. Before the exhibit goes public on Thursday, Beatrice got a sneak peek of her dress exhibit a day early.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a floral dress and face mask for the special event, where she spoke with Royal Collection Trust Curator Caroline de Guitut. Beatrice, 32, made a last-minute request to the Queen, 94, to borrow her 1960s-era dress by Norman Hartnell — the same designer who crafted Elizabeth's own WWII-era wedding gown — for the big day.

Along with the glittering gown, Princess Beatrice's recycled Valentino shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet were on display.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Princess Beatrice Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Princess Beatrice's wedding dress Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

However, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara — which the monarch wore back in 1947, when she and husband Prince Philip said "I do" — that Beatrice wore for her nuptials was not part of the display.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close," a source previously told PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

The Queen first wore the taffeta gown for a State dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a State Visit in 1961. Her Majesty wore it again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Queen Elizabeth Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire; PA Images via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!