Princess Beatrice Sees Her Wedding Dress (Borrowed from the Queen!) on Display at Windsor Castle
Beatrice made a last-minute request to borrow Queen Elizabeth's 1960s-era dress by Norman Hartnell
Princess Beatrice is revisiting her wedding gown — as it's never been seen before!
Two months after Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony after their wedding plans were changed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, her hand-me-down gown is on display at Windsor Castle. Before the exhibit goes public on Thursday, Beatrice got a sneak peek of her dress exhibit a day early.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a floral dress and face mask for the special event, where she spoke with Royal Collection Trust Curator Caroline de Guitut. Beatrice, 32, made a last-minute request to the Queen, 94, to borrow her 1960s-era dress by Norman Hartnell — the same designer who crafted Elizabeth's own WWII-era wedding gown — for the big day.
Along with the glittering gown, Princess Beatrice's recycled Valentino shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet were on display.
However, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara — which the monarch wore back in 1947, when she and husband Prince Philip said "I do" — that Beatrice wore for her nuptials was not part of the display.
"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close," a source previously told PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet."
The Queen first wore the taffeta gown for a State dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a State Visit in 1961. Her Majesty wore it again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.
Princess Beatrice is following in the footsteps of other royal brides — including sister Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton — in having her wedding dress displayed for the public following her nuptials. Eugenie and Meghan also had their gowns for view at Windsor Castle (they both married in 2018 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds), while Kate's Alexander McQueen creation went on display at Buckingham Palace in 2011.