Princess Beatrice Dresses as a Whimsical Unicorn for Halloween — Complete with Purple Hair!

While many trick-or-treaters dressed as members of the royal family for Halloween, Princess Beatrice went with a grown-up spin on a magical creature.

The 30-year-old royal, who served as younger sister Princess Eugenie‘s maid of honor at her royal wedding last month, celebrated the holiday at Annabel’s Halloween Party in London as a classy unicorn. While Beatrice’s outfit was perfect for any night on the town — a long black coat over a white dress paired with a glittering gold clutch — she spiced it up with a whimsical unicorn horn and lilac wig.

Chelsy Davy, an ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry who is pals with Beatrice and Eugenie (she attended the younger sister’s wedding last month!), was also at the Halloween bash. She paired a sheer off-the-shoulder top and ripped black jeans with some creepy eye makeup resembling spiders.

Beatrice isn’t the only royal who is a fan of the festive holiday. Back in 2016, when Meghan Markle and Harry had just been dating for a few months, Harry made a secret trip on Halloween to visit his then new-girlfriend in Toronto, where she was busy filming Suits.

With their relationship still under wraps, Meghan posted a cheeky photo of herself in a cozy open-knit grey cardigan with a festive jack-o-lantern covering her face and posted it to her now-deleted Instagram. “Happy Halloween, friends #Halloween #pumpkin,” she wrote in the caption.

She didn’t reveal a photo credit, but since Harry was visiting her that weekend, the prince could have been behind the fun photo!

Meghan deleted all her personal social media accounts in January 2018, just a couple months after the couple’s engagement. But the new royal seems to be making a social media comeback. She and Harry both shared photos that they took during their recent royal tour Down Under on the official Kensington Palace social media accounts, which they share with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry even shared his very first Instagram Story.