Princess Beatrice Sends Fan a Personal Handwritten Note About Her 'Magical' Wedding Day

“Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life," Beatrice added in a hand-written message to well-wishers

Princess Beatrice has pulled off another wedding surprise.

A post shared on the royal fan account, the Duchess of Wonderland, reveals that Beatrice and new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's have sent touching, hand-written notes to well-wishers following their July 17 nuptials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal lodge," Beatrice wrote in the card dated July 2020, which features a picture of the newlyweds emerging from the floral-draped doorways of All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park — a short drive from Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home.

“Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families," the note continues. “We are so grateful to all those who have worked so hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much.

“Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life. Beatrice and Edo."

In an equally heart-warming response, the Instagrammer wrote alongside an image of the card, “Look what the postman brought this morning, Princess Beatrice’s wedding reply 😍

“I loved this photo so I’m so happy it was used and the card and the message inside is just so sweet and a lovely nod to all those who helped during the pandemic 👑💕.”

Image zoom theduchessofwonderland Instagram

The emergence of the note comes a week after Beatrice personally thanked the public for their kind words of support in a rare message on her official Twitter page, where she also spoke of her joy at wearing one of the Queen's hand-me-down dresses.

“It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day," she wrote, adding that she hoped that "many" people would be able to see the 1960s-era Norman Hartnell gown in person at Windsor Castle, where it went on display in September as per royal tradition.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July," she added. "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Only a small group of around 20 close friends and family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, 99, and Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, 60, were invited to catch sight of Beatrice walking down the aisle in the gown at the low key ceremony, which had to be rescheduled from it's original May 29th date due to the coronavirus.

Prince William and Kate Middleton honored the occasion by retweeting a romantic photo of the newlyweds exiting the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.