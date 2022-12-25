Princess Beatrice's Stepson Christopher Woolf Makes First Royal Family Christmas Appearance

Christmas is extra special for Princess Beatrice this year.

On Sunday, Beatrice, 34, joined other members of the royal family in their annual walk to the holiday church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. Princess Beatrice was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her stepson Christopher Woolf.

The young boy, who is affectionately known as Wolfie, held hands with his father for the stroll past well-wishers as they made their way into the church. This Christmas marks the second time that he's stepped out publicly with his stepmother's family. He also joined the royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant last summer.

Royal family at Christmas 2022. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Edo shares Wolfie with his ex Dara Huang, an American architect and designer. When Princess Beatrice and Edo announced the name of their daughter Sienna Elizabeth a few weeks after she was born in September 2021, they added that "Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Princess Beatrice. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Edo, as Beatrice's husband is affectionately known, made his Christmas debut with the royals in 2019 after the couple announced their engagement. Although the pair were set to marry in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their original plans. Instead, they exchanged vows in a very small ceremony in July 2020, which was attended by Princess Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice , Wolfie and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Also in attendance for the Sandringham Christmas walk and service were Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Like Sienna, their 1 ½-year-old son August Philip Hawke was likely deemed too young to attend. Jack, 34, joined Princess Eugenie, 32, at Christmas for the first time in 2018, just a few months after their royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been making the Christmas walk to church since they were young girls — when they memorably would sport matching or coordinating ensembles!

In 1997, the sisters — wearing matching hats and green skirts — smiled ear-to-ear as they tried to carry small presents given to them by members of the public.

Although this year's outing marks a return to normality after the family did not do their traditional walk to church amid the coronavirus pandemic, the September death of Queen Elizabeth will be weighing heavily on the family's minds.

"It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain," a former palace staffer tells PEOPLE.

The former member of the Queen's staff adds, "The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie released a shared statement in the wake of their grandmother's death.

"Our dearest Grannie," the sisters began. "We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie."

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly," they said.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the royal siblings continued. "For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

"The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you," Beatrice and Eugenie added. "We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King."