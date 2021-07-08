Sophie, Countess of Wessex was also spotted in the Royal Box!

Princess Beatrice Sports a Polka Dot Dress over Her Baby Bump as She Attends Wimbledon with Husband

Mom-to-be Princess Beatrice is hitting the royal box at Wimbledon!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 32, stepped out on Thursday to take in the famed tennis tournament with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child this fall, showed off her baby bump in a polka dot dress with puffed sleeves as they made their way to their front row seats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outing comes just weeks before a special occasion for the couple: their first wedding anniversary! Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only close family and friends, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, on July 17, 2020. They canceled their original wedding plans set for May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beatrice was also spotted chatting with her aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who sat a few seats down to watch the day's matches.

Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Annabelle Galletley attend Wimbledon Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

sophie countess of wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

As usual, this year's Wimbledon has been a hot spot for royal sightings.

The Queen's granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall left their three children at home on Wednesday for a day date at Wimbledon, complete with the tennis tournament's signature cocktail: a Pimm's Cup. Featured in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, the drink is made by mixing the gin-based liqueur with ginger beer or ginger ale and garnishing it with a mint sprig and slices of fresh cucumber, orange, strawberry and/or apple.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Last week, Kate Middleton made a happy return to the tournament after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 39, took in a match after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the grounds and visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Kate Middleton | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Unfortunately, it's unclear if Kate will return to Wimbledon this year for the finals as she usually does, as the royal is currently self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.