Princess Beatrice Sports Newlywed Glow During a Post-Honeymoon Shopping Trip in London

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi headed on a low-key honeymoon in France following their surprise July wedding

Princess Beatrice is settling into married life.

The 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth was spotted on a shopping trip in London on Monday, popping into the baby store The Little White Company. The princess wore a black blazer over a long pleated skirt and white tennis shoes, completing the look with a mask to keep with coronavirus precaution guidelines.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was also on the outing, though he stayed in the car.

The couple tied the knot in a July 17 secret ceremony in Windsor Great Park attended by close family and friends, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The newlyweds then headed on a low-key honeymoon in France, with plans for a "longer, more luxurious honeymoon" in August.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

The palace announced this week that Princess Beatrice's hand-me-down wedding gown, which was loaned by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, is going on display at Windsor Castle on September 24. Beatrice asked the Queen, 94, for the Norman Hartnell-designed 1960s-era dress as she rearranged her wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dress was a touching gesture from the Queen and served as a very outward symbol of both her love for her granddaughter and the unusual last-minute nature of the event. The bride and groom and their mothers, including Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, only had about two weeks to pull the day together.

Beatrice's Valentino wedding shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet will also be displayed.

Princess Beatrice follows her younger sister Princess Eugenie in showing off her gown to the public. Eugenie’s plunging-back wedding dress was displayed at Windsor Castle (as was Meghan Markle's) about four months after her October 2018 wedding.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Benjamin Wheeler/PA

The Queen first wore the taffeta gown for a State dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a State Visit in 1961. Her Majesty wore it again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth during the 1967 State Opening of Parliament wearing the dress that Beatrice would later wear to her own wedding. Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!