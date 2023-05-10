Princess Beatrice Says She and Stepson Christopher Woolf Share a Love of Reading

The princess spoke about the hobby she and her 7-year-old stepson both enjoy while announcing the winner of the 2023 Oscar's Book Prize on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 09:57 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock (12973763ad) Princess Beatrice, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (left) during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice is sharing a new fun fact about her stepson, Christopher Woolf!

While announcing the winner of the 2023 Oscar's Book Prize winner on Tuesday, the princess, 34, revealed that she and her stepson — affectionately known as Wolfie, both share a love of reading.

"The award holds a very special place in my heart," expressed the princess, according to Hello! Magazine. "My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Princess Beatrice poses with Jarvis's winning book 'The Boy With Flowers in His Hair' during the Oscar's Book Prize Winner Announcement at The Ivy on May 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Kate Green/Getty

According to a press release shared by the organization, Princess Beatrice serves as a patron for the annual award, which "was set up by James Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand to celebrate magical stories and encourage parents to take time to share books with their young children."

She shared more about her and her stepson's passion by adding during the award presentation: "We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children, that we need to keep alive."

"The Boy With Flowers In His Hair" by Jarvis, described as "a beautiful tale about friendship and being there for someone when they are at their most vulnerable," took home the top prize.

Princess Beatrice is also a mom to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who she shares with her property tycoon husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. While her husband, 39, shares Wolfie with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang, a friend of the princess told PEOPLE in 2019 that she "has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset."

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

The couple became a blended family after tying the knot in a very small ceremony in July 2020, which was attended by Princess Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth, and about 20 close friends and family.

Wolfie most recently made his second appearance with the royal family in December while participating in the annual walk to the holiday church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. During the yearly tradition, he was seen holding hands with his father for the stroll past well-wishers as they made their way into the church.

