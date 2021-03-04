Princess Beatrice is opening up about becoming a stepmother and spending quality time with her stepson

Princess Beatrice Says Becoming a Stepmother After Her Royal Wedding Is a 'Great Honor'

Princess Beatrice is opening up about spending quality time with her stepson.

In honor of World Book Day, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter spoke to the Evening Standard about how reading has been a big part of her life during lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Books have even provided a special time for her and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son from a prior relationship: Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie"

"This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime," she wrote. "Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscars Book Prize 2020."

Princess Beatrice, 32, added that books have provided an escape for Wolfie amid lockdown.

"My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term," she said. "Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour. If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice | Credit: Princess Beatrice

Beatrice and Edoardo's July 2020 wedding (where Wolfie had the important role of pageboy!) marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.

"Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom," a source previously told PEOPLE.

The insider previously also said that Princess Beatrice has "embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset."

"He is very much part of their life," the source said.

Another source added, "Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy. They've been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy."

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

In her piece for the Evening Standard, Princess Beatrice also reflected on how her enjoyment of reading was encouraged by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who often reads children's books on her YouTube series "Story Time with Fergie and Friends."

"My inspiration and love of reading has stemmed from an early age, my mother being a children's author instigated my love of reading and stories," Beatrice said.

Beatrice has been open about her struggles with dyslexia. She shared that although reading "has never been my strongest talent," she has dedicated more time to books over the past months.