Princess Beatrice Mirrored Mom Sarah Ferguson on Her Wedding Day — See the Photos!

Like mother, like daughter!

When Princess Beatrice walked down the aisle on Friday, tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she did so in a gorgeous wedding dress, which was a nod to both her mother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

For her special day, Beatrice wore an ivory vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, which was loaned to her by the monarch.

In addition to the sentimental value of the gown, the design also mirrors the dress the Duchess of York wore on her own wedding day, back in 1986.

Although not identical, both gowns are similar in shape, with each featuring pronounced sleeves as well as a beaded bodice. Beatrice’s dress, which was remodeled and fitted by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, also made use of ivory Duchesse satin — which was used to trim the billowing sleeves of her mothers’ show-stopping number by Lindka Cierach.

Beatrice also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara on her wedding day, which was also loaned to her by the Queen — and was the very same one the monarch wore at her wedding to Prince Philip.

Going way back, the Garrard and Co tiara was originally made for Queen Mary in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her own wedding.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice," a source tells PEOPLE. "It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”

Although they married within a year and a half of each other, Beatrice's dress was quite different than the one her sister, Princess Eugenie, wore at her own 2018 wedding.

For her happy day, Eugenie went with a custom gown, which featured a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt, and was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Filled with a special significance to the bride, Eugenie specifically requested that the dress feature a low-cut back, which showed off a scar on her back stemming from scoliosis surgery.

Beatrice and Edoardo had originally planned to wed at St. James's Palace in London with a reception to follow at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace on May 29. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the original arrangements were canceled, and the couple went on to exchange vows in front of about 20 guests — including Beatrice's grandparents — on July 17 in Windsor instead.

"It was very private, intimate and romantic," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Even with the unexpected change in plans, Beatrice's wedding was always going to be a "low-key affair" compared to her younger sister's nuptials.

Unlike Eugenie's fairytale ceremony, which featured a number of the same royal wedding traditions as Harry and Meghan's ceremony, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's, Beatrice and Edoardo had no plans to televise their nuptials, or take a horse-drawn carriage ride together after saying "I do."

"Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she's so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet.”

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.